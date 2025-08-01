Former BDSC leader Opu arrested over 50L extortion bid

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested Jane Alam Opu, expelled joint convener of the Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council, in connection with an extortion attempt involving Tk50 lakh at the residence of a former MP in the capital’s Gulshan area.

He was arrested in the Wari area of Dhaka, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (DC - Media) Muhammad Talebur Rahman.

He confirmed that Opu was apprehended in relation to the incident where Tk50 lakh was allegedly demanded from the former MP at their Gulshan residence.

Previously, Gulshan police had arrested former leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Abdur Razzak Bin Solaiman alias Riyad, Ibrahim Hossain alias Munna, Sakadaun Siam, Sadman Sadab and one underage individual, in the same case.

The four adult accused are currently on remand.

At a press briefing held earlier on Wednesday, Talebur said that during interrogation, the arrested individuals disclosed information leading to the recovery of four cheques worth a total of Tk2.25 crore from a rented apartment belonging to Riyad in the capital’s Nakhalpara area.