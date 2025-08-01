Friday, August 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Former BDSC leader Opu arrested over 50L extortion bid

Four people are currently on remand in the case 

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 02:35 PM

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested Jane Alam Opu, expelled joint convener of the Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council, in connection with an extortion attempt involving Tk50 lakh at the residence of a former MP in the capital’s Gulshan area.

He was arrested in the Wari area of Dhaka, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (DC - Media) Muhammad Talebur Rahman.

He confirmed that Opu was apprehended in relation to the incident where Tk50 lakh was allegedly demanded from the former MP at their Gulshan residence.

Previously, Gulshan police had arrested former leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Abdur Razzak Bin Solaiman alias Riyad, Ibrahim Hossain alias Munna, Sakadaun Siam, Sadman Sadab and one underage individual, in the same case.

The four adult accused are currently on remand.

At a press briefing held earlier on Wednesday, Talebur said that during interrogation, the arrested individuals disclosed information leading to the recovery of four cheques worth a total of Tk2.25 crore from a rented apartment belonging to Riyad in the capital’s Nakhalpara area.

Topics:

DMPDetective BranchExtortion
Read More

CID freezes 13 bank accounts of man impersonating Khaleda's voice

Nearly 3L recovered from rented flat of ex-ADSM leader Riyad

Cheques worth 2.25C recovered from ex-ADSM leader Riyad's house

No extortionist will be spared, warns home adviser

Extortion accused Razzak's sudden wealth raises eyebrows in Noakhali village

Extortion in Gulshan: 3 ex-leaders of ADSM among 4 placed on remand

Latest News

BGMEA chief: Bangladesh still well-placed in US after tariff adjustment

Indian national held for intrusion into Khagrachhari

Launch, sea-truck services resume on 10 Bhola routes after 3-day suspension

ISPR: Maj Sadique's political involvement confirmed in initial probe

Shahbagh blockaded for over 24hrs over July Charter demand

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x