Met office forecasts drop in temperatures across Bangladesh

The meteorological office predicts a slight decrease in daytime temperatures in western Bangladesh and a 1-2°C drop elsewhere, while night temperatures are expected to remain mostly steady

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department in its weather bulletin dated Thursday said a very severe heatwave was affecting Jessore, Khulna, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi districts.

Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalganj and the rest of Khulna division were experiencing a severe heatwave, it added.

The BMD said a mild to moderate heatwave was prevailing elsewhere, possibly easing in some eastern regions.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely in a few places in Chittagong and Sylhet divisions as well as in one or two places in Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barisal divisions with hail in isolated places.

Elsewhere in the country, the weather is expected to be mainly dry with occasional clouds.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was 42.8°C, in Jessore and Chuadanga, while the lowest temperature on Thursday was 19.7°C in Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh.