Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

  • Traveling home from his job in Chittagong
  • Suddenly faints on train and subsequently passes away
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 May 2024, 07:43 PM

A 40-year-old man died from suspected heatstroke on a train at Dhaka's Kamalapur station in the early hours of Wednesday.

Mosharraf Hossain, a resident of Chhapara village in Alamdanga upazila, Chuadanga, was traveling home from his job in Chittagong when he suddenly fainted around 3:30am and subsequently passed away.

Hossain was employed as a security guard in Kalurghat, Chittagong. He had left his workplace on Tuesday night to return to his village.

Upon his arrival at Kamalapur station, fellow passengers discovered his condition and recovered his body from the train.

Rahima Akhter, sub-inspector at the Railway Police Station, reported that the initial assessment suggests that Hossain died from a stroke. His family confirmed that he had previously suffered a stroke.

Following a request from his family, Hossain's body was handed over on Wednesday afternoon without an autopsy.

