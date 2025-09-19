Lost childhood at Kamalapur station: Street children trapped in glue addiction, neglect

At Kamalapur railway station, the country’s busiest transport hub, countless children spend their days and nights trapped in drugs, neglect, and survival, their childhoods slipping away on the streets.

Every day, thousands of passengers pass through the station. Amid the rush, another group draws attention—children aged between 8 and 16. Some loiter in groups, some hunt for odd jobs on empty stomachs, while others drift into the dangerous world of drugs.

A closer look reveals children inhaling from plastic bags pressed to their faces. Instead of food, these bags are filled with glue-based intoxicants locally known as Dandy, named after the chemical compound Dendrite.

Fourteen-year-old Dandy Sumon has lived at Kamalapur for more than five years. He is heavily addicted to Dandy, and when money allows, also consumes cannabis, yaba, and phensedyl. Asked why he takes it, Sumon said: “It takes the pain away. I feel better, sleepy.” He buys the glue from Khilgaon.

Sumon lost both parents on the same day. Later, his grandparents gave their property to an uncle, forcing him out of the house. With just Tk1,200 in his pocket, he came to Dhaka, where he gradually fell into Dendrite addiction. For a short time, he found refuge at a shelter home named Mayer Anchol, which gave him food and a chance to study.

Sixteen-year-old Rakib shares a similar story. Separated from his parents in childhood, he has been living on the streets since. “Most of the children here are addicted to Dendrite. Cannabis, yaba tablets, and phensedyl are also common. You can get them near Gopibagh station,” he said.

Rakib explained that one tin of Dandy costs around Tk150, while cannabis sells for Tk100 and yaba pills for Tk250–300. To pay for drugs, the children work as porters or scrap collectors. Sometimes, luck favours them. Rakib once found a gold ring while cleaning a train, which his elder friend sold for Tk3,500—enough for a brief spell of indulgence.

But the streets are dangerous. Rakib said some older children named Sagor, Hasan, Masum, Hridoy, and Jisan are involved in serious crimes and even carry weapons, using them to extort money. Out of fear, younger children keep their distance. Rakib bears multiple scars from street violence and has already been arrested once.

Another boy, 11-year-old Robiul, said he recently came from Cox’s Bazar and barely remembers his parents. He now hauls goods from trains to fund his addiction.

What is Dendrite?

Dandy is actually an industrial adhesive called Dendrite Adhesive. It contains chemicals such as carbon trichloride, toluene, acetone, and benzene—all of which evaporate at room temperature, creating a strong intoxicating vapour when inhaled. Doctors warn that prolonged use leads to severe dependency and long-term health damage.

Abdul Kader, a shopkeeper in Khilgaon, explained: “Glue is mainly used to repair shoes and rubber goods. But many children buy it just to get high.”

What are authorities doing?

Deputy Commissioner (Media & Public Relations) of DMP, Muhammad Talebur Rahman, said: “Dendrite is not classified as a conventional drug but as an adhesive, making it difficult to regulate as narcotics.” He admitted that drug abuse often pushes children from petty crimes into more serious offences.

He added that while the Ministry of Social Welfare is officially responsible for rehabilitation, police also take measures within their scope, arresting children involved in crime.

Md Ibrahim Hawlader, administrative officer at the Department of Narcotics Control, said: “There are 14 circle offices across Dhaka North and South City Corporations that conduct regular raids. We act on secret intelligence and complaints, and enforcement is ongoing.”

Expert opinions

Psychiatrist Dr Kazi Rumana Haque of Moner Bondhu said drug-addicted children suffer both mentally and physically.

“They grow up in neglect and isolation, deprived of love. This makes them unable to think positively. With no entertainment or healthy engagement, many resort to crime to fund their addiction,” she explained.

She stressed the importance of fostering a positive mindset, noting that children raised on the streets struggle to adapt to structured environments like shelters later in life.

Jaman Ashraf, general secretary of child rights NGO Shopnaloron Bangladesh, added: “We never want to label a child as a drug addict. If the state ensures food, clothing, shelter, education, and healthcare, children will not turn to drugs so easily.”

Signs of change

At the Kamalapur Balur Math child protection and support centre, about 25 to 35 children currently receive shelter, food, and education. Some are beginning to turn their lives around.

Seventeen-year-old Rakib, once addicted to Dandy and cannabis, said he has been living at the centre for five years and has seen real change in himself. Local youth Ashiq, who has been regularly spending time with his friends at Kamalapur Balur Math for the past five to six years, recalled: “When they first arrived, most of them were addicts and petty thieves.”

For the children of Kamalapur, every day is a struggle between survival and addiction. Without sustained care and systemic change, their lost childhoods may never be reclaimed.