Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Gold price drops by Tk8,596 in 11 days

Price effective from Tuesday

File image of Gold jewellery Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 04:51 PM

The price of gold has dropped by Tk8,596 in the last 11 days. 

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) announced a reduction in gold prices for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

The price of 22-carat gold has dropped by Tk420 per bhori.

The reduced price for one bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold from 4pm on Tuesday is Tk1,11,041. The previous price was Tk1,11,461.

According to the new prices, 21-carat gold per bhori will cost Tk1,06,002 and 18-carat gold will be priced at Tk90,862.

The new price of gold has been fixed keeping in view the overall situation, said Bajus.

On April 18, the price of 22-carat gold was Tk1,19,637.

The price of gold was reduced on April 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

Before that, however, the price of gold was increased three times in a row, on April 6, 8 and 18.

Topics:

GoldGold Price Drops
Read More

Gold prices drop for 3 days in a row

Gold price drops again within 24hrs

Gold price sees big drop

Gold prices to drop by Tk841 per bhori

Gold price hits record high in Bangladesh

Gold price hits record high in Bangladesh

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x