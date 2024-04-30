Gold price drops by Tk8,596 in 11 days

The price of gold has dropped by Tk8,596 in the last 11 days.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) announced a reduction in gold prices for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

The price of 22-carat gold has dropped by Tk420 per bhori.

The reduced price for one bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold from 4pm on Tuesday is Tk1,11,041. The previous price was Tk1,11,461.

According to the new prices, 21-carat gold per bhori will cost Tk1,06,002 and 18-carat gold will be priced at Tk90,862.

The new price of gold has been fixed keeping in view the overall situation, said Bajus.

On April 18, the price of 22-carat gold was Tk1,19,637.

The price of gold was reduced on April 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

Before that, however, the price of gold was increased three times in a row, on April 6, 8 and 18.