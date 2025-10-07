India bets big on drones in push for military dominance

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has recently opened its first-ever drone warfare school at its training academy in the central Madhya Pradesh state, with the staff describing their students as future “drone commandos.”

“We are training our drone commandos in such a way that they are able to carry a drone like a weapon and use it to conduct surveillance and patrolling, neutralize other drones and drop a bomb if required,” Shamsher Singh of the BSF’s Drone Warfare School told reporters.

In another signal of New Delhi’s focus on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), India is about to launch “Cold Start” — the biggest drone war games in the country’s history, involving its navy, army and air force. The drills, being held this week, will be closely monitored by researchers and defense industry officials.

“We will be testing some of our drones and counter-drone systems during this exercise, so that we can make our air defense system and counter-UAS completely robust,” according to Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha, deputy chief of India’s Integrated Defense Staff.

The developments follow a pledge made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August to create a multi-layered, networked air defense system to protect India and its vital installations. The “Sudarshan Chakra” project is envisioned to be completed by 2035, and to function as India’s indigenous air shield equivalent to Israel’s Iron Dome.

Lessons of Operation Sindoor

This apparent transformation of India’s defense strategy seems to be aimed at closing the gaps revealed during recent clashes with its arch-rival Pakistan.

In May this year, the Indian air force launched missile strikes — codenamed Operation Sindoor — targeting what New Delhi said were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

It also used Israeli-origin and indigenous drones for precise and rapid strikes over long distances.

Pakistani security forces then deployed a series of Turkish-origin Asisguard Songar and Yiha-III drones shortly after the Indian military strikes. While details remain confidential, Indian officials admitted to “losses” during the exchange.

According to officials and experts contacted by DW, the conflict showed that traditional border management needs new tactics when facing low-cost, rapidly adaptable drone threats.

India needs a new drone strategy

Over the past year, India has confronted a surge in cross-border drone incursions, weapon drops and surveillance challenges originating from both Pakistan and China.

“Unmanned systems like drones are having a transformative impact on the battlefield. The Ukraine war is a clear example and Operation Sindhoor is a picture of how this could play out in South Asia,” former Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda told DW.

Hooda said it was encouraging to see that drone warfare is getting the attention that it deserves, but also noted that India needed to craft a new, comprehensive playbook on drone use.

“A strategy that encompasses the types of drones required, employment methods, teaming of manned-unmanned systems, and developing the industrial base capacity would be important if the Indian military is to fully exploit the potential of drones,” added Hooda.

Drone literacy necessary on the frontline

While the drone revolution keeps ramping up in the background, India is spending billions on new military jets in a bid to bolster its shrinking air force.

Konark Rai, managing director of Rudram Dynamics defense startup, told DW that the reasons for this shift to drones become clearer when seen against the backdrop of recent conflicts.

“From the Nagorno-Karabakh war in Azerbaijan to the ongoing Russia–Ukraine conflict, drones have changed the pace and character of combat. In Ukraine, inexpensive commercial drones and improvised First Person View (FPV) systems have been used to devastating effect for reconnaissance, precision strikes, and artillery guidance,” said Rai.

Rai, who supplies drones to the defense services, said drone-deployed munitions have been used to paralyze logistics and break down enemy morale.

“The lesson is that high-technology warfare no longer needs high budgets alone; instead, it needs adaptability, speed, and a deep understanding of autonomous systems. For India, this means drone literacy is not optional, it is a frontline necessity,” he added.

Rai also warned that “tomorrow’s wars will not be won by numbers alone but by networks, speed, and adaptability.”

The future of combat

Retired General Syed Ata Hasnain told DW that the inauguration of a drone warfare school and the upcoming tri-service “Cold Start” drills mark a defining evolution of modern military thought.

“Drones today represent far more than eyes in the sky. They embody a new and varied form of warfare that enhances both surveillance and strike capabilities across the full spectrum, from strategic to sub-tactical levels,” said Hasnain.

“The integration of surveillance (ISR), kamikaze, general purpose (air defense and strike) and logistics drones into mainstream operations signifies a shift toward technology-driven, high-tempo, networked warfare,” he added.

Security expert and former senior national security official Tara Kartha echoed the sentiment, saying that drones “send a powerful strategic signal” and pointing once again to the May clashes with Pakistan.

“Considering the lessons from Operation Sindoor, it is imperative for India to elevate its preparedness for any potential follow-up operations, including a possible Op Sindoor 2,” she said.

“We must ensure rapid and decisive delivery of capabilities while simultaneously granting the defense services greater operational flexibility to adapt swiftly to emerging threats,” added Kartha.