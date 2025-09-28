Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Kolkata High Court overturns deportation of West Bengal families to Bangladesh

  • Court rules deportation unlawful and directs return of six individuals including three children
  • Families had valid documents proving Indian identity, lawyers told the court
Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 03:51 PM

The Kolkata High Court on Friday struck down the Centre’s decision to deport two women and their families from Birbhum, West Bengal, to Bangladesh.

The court deemed the deportation illegal and ordered that all six individuals, including three children, be brought back to India within a month, reports Times of India.

It also dismissed the Centre’s plea for a temporary stay on the order.

The petitions had been filed by family members of Sonali Bibi and Sweety Bibi, both residents of Paikar in Murarai, Birbhum.

The women said that their husbands and children had been living and working in Delhi for over 20 years as daily wage earners.

On June 18, Delhi Police detained them on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals, and nine days later, on June 27, they were deported across the border.

Reports indicated that they were subsequently arrested by Bangladeshi authorities.

Sonali’s family informed the court that she was nine months pregnant at the time of deportation, raising concerns over the citizenship of her newborn if born in Bangladesh.

Lawyers representing the families argued that the deportation occurred despite them presenting valid documents, including land papers, voter ID cards of their parents and grandparents, and birth certificates of their children issued by government hospitals.

In its affidavit, the Centre contended that the petitions were not maintainable before the Kolkata High Court as they had already been filed in the Delhi High Court.

It further argued that the Delhi Police acted under instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which had issued a memo in May 2025 detailing the process for deporting Bangladeshi or Myanmar nationals.

Following the judgment, Trinamool Congress MP Samirul Islam said the court’s order exposed the BJP’s attempt to brand poor Bengali families as illegal immigrants wrongly.

Calling it a “Victory for Bengal,” he added that the deportation was part of an anti-Bengali, anti-poor agenda.

Topics:

IndiaWest Bengal
Read More

Massive crowd, chaos preceded deadly India rally stampede

Death toll in stampede at Vijay’s TVK rally in Tamil Nadu rises to 39

73-year-old grandmother deported to India after 30 years in US

In Mumbai, Asia’s largest slum is for sale

Security tight after deadly Ladakh autonomy protests in India

HIV-prevention drug to be available for $40 a year from 2027

Latest News

Premier Bank felicitates M Nurul Alam on being new ICSB council member

New Gaza-bound flotilla sets off from Sicily

NRB Bank launches 2 new products

Tarique Rahman extends Durga Puja greetings

Iran denounces unjustifiable return of UN sanctions

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x