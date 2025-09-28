Kolkata High Court overturns deportation of West Bengal families to Bangladesh

The Kolkata High Court on Friday struck down the Centre’s decision to deport two women and their families from Birbhum, West Bengal, to Bangladesh.

The court deemed the deportation illegal and ordered that all six individuals, including three children, be brought back to India within a month, reports Times of India.

It also dismissed the Centre’s plea for a temporary stay on the order.

The petitions had been filed by family members of Sonali Bibi and Sweety Bibi, both residents of Paikar in Murarai, Birbhum.

The women said that their husbands and children had been living and working in Delhi for over 20 years as daily wage earners.

On June 18, Delhi Police detained them on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals, and nine days later, on June 27, they were deported across the border.

Reports indicated that they were subsequently arrested by Bangladeshi authorities.

Sonali’s family informed the court that she was nine months pregnant at the time of deportation, raising concerns over the citizenship of her newborn if born in Bangladesh.

Lawyers representing the families argued that the deportation occurred despite them presenting valid documents, including land papers, voter ID cards of their parents and grandparents, and birth certificates of their children issued by government hospitals.

In its affidavit, the Centre contended that the petitions were not maintainable before the Kolkata High Court as they had already been filed in the Delhi High Court.

It further argued that the Delhi Police acted under instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which had issued a memo in May 2025 detailing the process for deporting Bangladeshi or Myanmar nationals.

Following the judgment, Trinamool Congress MP Samirul Islam said the court’s order exposed the BJP’s attempt to brand poor Bengali families as illegal immigrants wrongly.

Calling it a “Victory for Bengal,” he added that the deportation was part of an anti-Bengali, anti-poor agenda.