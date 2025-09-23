Tuesday, September 23, 2025

East Timor to become Asean bloc’s 11th member in October

  • East Timor gained independence from Indonesia in 2002
  • Leaders discussed trade, investments, tourism, education, and defence
File image: Asean Foreign Ministers Retreat in Malaysias Langkawi Island on January 19, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 04:57 PM

East Timor is slated to become the 11th member of the Asean regional bloc in October, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Tuesday during a visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

The accession will be formalised at a gathering of world leaders in Kuala Lumpur, confirmed Anwar, whose country currently chairs the Association of South East Asian Nations.

East Timor is the youngest country in the region, having gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation.

“The accession of Timor-Leste to Asean will be of immense benefit to us all,” Anwar told a press conference after a meeting with East Timor’s president, Ramos-Horta, in the country’s capital, Dili. 

“We will certainly have a big celebration for your accession to Asean in October 2025,” he said.

Anwar said the two leaders also discussed trade, investments, tourism, education and defence during the bilateral talks. 

He is also scheduled to meet with East Timor Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao during his visit.

President Jose Ramos-Horta has long campaigned for Asean membership, and an application was first submitted in 2011. 

“Our discussions have been a warm, constructive focus on the future as we prepare for our historic accession to Asean in October in Kuala Lumpur,” Horta said. 

“We are committed to working closely with Malaysia and all Asean members to fulfil their remaining milestones on our path to full membership.” 

East Timor continues to grapple with high inequality, malnutrition, and unemployment.

Its economy remains heavily reliant on its oil reserves. 

Earlier this month, thousands of protesters, led by students, rallied against a multi-million dollar plan to purchase Toyota Prado SUVs for each of the country’s 65 members of parliament and lifetime pensions for former MPs.

