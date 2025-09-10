Modi expresses concern over Nepal’s violent protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the ongoing violence in neighbouring Nepal as “heart-wrenching” and called for peace, saying the stability and prosperity of the Himalayan nation remain of utmost importance to India.

In a post on X, Modi said, “The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace.”

Modi added that the Cabinet Committee on Security had discussed the situation in Nepal following his return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab earlier in the day.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued a statement, saying New Delhi is “deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives” and is closely monitoring the situation. “As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” the MEA said.