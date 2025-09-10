Why Nepal’s Gen Z are rising

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has announced his decision to step down, saying he wants to clear the way for a constitutional resolution to the mass protests sweeping the country.

The demonstrations, driven largely by young people, erupted over widespread corruption allegations and were initially sparked by a government-imposed social media ban, which has since been rolled back.

The unrest turned violent on Monday, when thousands of demonstrators, many proudly identifying as Gen Z with placards and banners, poured into the streets of Kathmandu, reports BBC.

The protests spilled into Tuesday as crowds set fire to the headquarters of the Nepali Congress Party, along with the homes of several politicians.

Social media plays an enormous role in everyday life in Nepal, which has one of the highest per-capita user rates in South Asia. Tensions escalated last week after the government banned 26 platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, claiming the companies had failed to meet registration deadlines.

Critics accused authorities of using the ban to suppress an anti-corruption movement. The government repealed the restrictions late Monday, but by then the anger had already spread.

Although the ban triggered the unrest, the movement reflects deeper frustrations with the political establishment. Protesters are framing this as a generational struggle, proudly adopting “Gen Z” as their rallying identity.

With no central leadership, youth collectives have taken the lead, issuing calls to action and sharing updates online.

Their demands remain focused: lifting the social media ban, now achieved, and rooting out what they describe as entrenched corruption. Many of the demonstrators are college students who argue that blocking social platforms was not only an attack on free speech but also another sign of a political class insulated from accountability.

Two hashtags have come to define the movement: #NepoBaby and #NepoKids. These slogans exploded in popularity after viral videos on TikTok and Instagram showed politicians and their families flaunting luxury cars, designer brands, and expensive lifestyles, sparking outrage over corruption and economic inequality.

Experts say this reflects a broader pattern of elite capture, where political power and resources remain concentrated among a few families. Protesters are now demanding a special commission to investigate the sources of politicians’ wealth and address systemic disparities.

Protesters say the political elite enjoy unearned privilege while the rest of the country struggles to get by.

For many, these contrasts have become symbolic of a deeper resentment toward inequality. The slogans are now more than internet trends; they embody a generational demand for fairness.

Despite an indefinite curfew in Kathmandu and beyond, protesters continue to defy restrictions. They insist on accountability and reforms in governance.

Analysts warn that unless the government engages seriously with the movement, the unrest is likely to escalate further, especially as students and civil society groups increasingly lend their support.