Mass jailbreaks reported amid violent protests in Nepal

The jailbreaks came on a day marked by widespread unrest, with protesters vandalizing and setting fire to several government offices

Photo: AFP
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 12:31 AM

Two massive jailbreaks were reported in Nepal on Tuesday, as violent protests spread across the country.

Police in Kaski District confirmed that 773 inmates escaped in the afternoon after Gen Z protesters stormed the prison compound. In a separate case, the Area Police Office in Tulsipur, Dang Province, said 127 prisoners broke out of Tulsipur Jail, reports BBC.

The jailbreaks came on a day marked by widespread unrest, with protesters vandalizing and setting fire to several government offices.

Local media have also reported other possible escapes from prisons in different parts of the country, though these have yet to be verified.

 

Topics:

NepalKathmandu
