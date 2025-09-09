Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Nepal president calls for restraint after violent protests

'I appeal to all parties to exercise restraint, to not allow further damage to the country, and to come to talks'

Photo: The Kathmandu Post
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 07:21 PM

Nepal's president called for national unity on Tuesday after two days of violent protests, including rallies against a government ban on social media that forced the prime minister to resign.

"I urge everyone, including the protesting citizens, to cooperate for a peaceful resolution of the country's difficult situation," President Ramchandra Paudel said in a statement, after protesters set fire to parliament as well as his office.

"I appeal to all parties to exercise restraint, to not allow further damage to the country, and to come to talks."

 

Topics:

NepalKathmandu
