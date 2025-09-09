Security agencies call for dialogue as Gen Z protests intensify

The Nepali Army, other security agencies, the chief secretary, and the home secretary have jointly appealed for political dialogue to resolve the escalating crisis sparked after the Gen Z protests.
The appeal comes as demonstrators set fire to the federal parliament, Singha Durbar premises, Supreme Court, political party offices, and homes of senior leaders on Tuesday.
Prime minister KP Sharma Oli resigned earlier on Tuesday, with his resignation formally approved by the president. His resignation followed Monday’s deadly crackdown in which 19 protesters were killed and hundreds more injured when police opened fire on crowds demanding an end to corruption and systemic failures.
Security officials warned that unless the political leadership engages in constructive dialogue, the violence could spiral further. “A peaceful resolution through dialogue is the only way to restore order and stability,” read their joint statement.
Meanwhile, protests continued across Kathmandu and other cities, with demonstrators vowing to keep up pressure until major reforms are delivered.