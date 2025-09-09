Kathmandu mayor urges Gen Z protesters to remain calm after ex PM Oli’s resignation

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah has appealed to Gen Z demonstrators to exercise restraint following prime minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation earlier on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Shah said that since the prime minister has already stepped down, protesters must avoid further loss of life and property.

He described public and private assets as the shared property of the people and urged youths not to destroy them.

“Please remain calm. The loss of national resources is our collective loss,” Shah wrote. “It is now necessary for all of us to show restraint. From here onwards, it is your generation that must lead the country.”

Oli resigned earlier on Tuesday after facing nationwide protests against corruption and misrule. At least 19 people were killed and more than 400 injured on Monday when police opened fire on Gen Z demonstrators in Kathmandu and other cities.

Despite Oli’s resignation, protests have continued, with demonstrators demanding systemic reforms and accountability from the political leadership.