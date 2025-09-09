Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Kathmandu mayor urges Gen Z protesters to remain calm after ex PM Oli’s resignation

Despite Oli’s resignation, protests have continued, with demonstrators demanding systemic reforms and accountability

Nepal is witnessing mass protests by young people against corruption and restrictions on social media. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 05:03 PM

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah has appealed to Gen Z demonstrators to exercise restraint following prime minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation earlier on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Shah said that since the prime minister has already stepped down, protesters must avoid further loss of life and property.

He described public and private assets as the shared property of the people and urged youths not to destroy them.

“Please remain calm. The loss of national resources is our collective loss,” Shah wrote. “It is now necessary for all of us to show restraint. From here onwards, it is your generation that must lead the country.”

Oli resigned earlier on Tuesday after facing nationwide protests against corruption and misrule. At least 19 people were killed and more than 400 injured on Monday when police opened fire on Gen Z demonstrators in Kathmandu and other cities.

Despite Oli’s resignation, protests have continued, with demonstrators demanding systemic reforms and accountability from the political leadership.

Topics:

NepalKathmanduKP Sharma Oli
Read More

Nepal Gen Z protests: Ex-deputy PM Lamichhane freed from prison

Poet and prisoner who became PM: Oli’s storied career ends in flames

Nepal president calls for restraint after violent protests

Report: Protesters torch Nepali media house

Security agencies call for dialogue as Gen Z protests intensify

Nepal unrest: Gen Z protesters torch ex-PM Oli’s residence, parliament

Latest News

Chhatra Dal marches through campus alleging irregularities in Ducsu

Gold price surge in Bangladesh shows no sign of slowing

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x