Nepalese ministers evacuated by army helicopters amid rising protests

Nepalese ministers were evacuated from their residences in Bhaisepati by the Nepali Army on Tuesday as nationwide protests intensified.

The evacuations, carried out using helicopters, follow a series of arson and vandalism incidents targeting the homes of ministers and senior officials, reports The Kathmandu Post.

Protesters also set fire to a minister’s residence in Bhaisepati, heightening security concerns.

Senior security officials told The Kathmandu Post that the army was deployed to protect the parliament building, while high-ranking officials are being provided security at military barracks.