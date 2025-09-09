Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Nepalese ministers evacuated by army helicopters amid rising protests

Protesters also set fire to a minister’s residence in Bhaisepati, heightening security concerns

The army was deployed to protect the Nepalese parliament building, while high-ranking officials are being provided security at military barracks, Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Photo: The Kathmandu Post
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 07:35 PM

Nepalese ministers were evacuated from their residences in Bhaisepati by the Nepali Army on Tuesday as nationwide protests intensified.

The evacuations, carried out using helicopters, follow a series of arson and vandalism incidents targeting the homes of ministers and senior officials, reports The Kathmandu Post.

Protesters also set fire to a minister’s residence in Bhaisepati, heightening security concerns.

Senior security officials told The Kathmandu Post that the army was deployed to protect the parliament building, while high-ranking officials are being provided security at military barracks.

NepalKathmandu
