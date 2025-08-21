Thursday, August 21, 2025

India test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile

The government said that the intermediate-range ballistic missile could carry several nuclear warheads

File image: This picture shows BrahMos missiles on top of navy ships jointly produced by India and Russia. Photo: Deutsche Welle
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 05:07 PM

India successfully tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile, the government said Wednesday, adding that it is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads.

Local news outlets reported its range as 700 to 900 kilometres.

The show of force comes just ahead of a major increase in US tariffs on India. The US has threatened to raise tariffs from 25% to 50% by Aug. 27 if India does not stop purchasing Russian oil.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new duties meant the country would need to become more self-reliant in defense.

Military officials said the test of the Agni-5 missile “validated all operational and technical parameters.”

Why is India testing missiles now?

The test follows heightened tensions with neighboring Pakistan after an attack in Kashmir.

The Agni-5 can reach nearly the entire Asian continent, including Pakistan and China.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced last week that his country would create a new military force to oversee missile combat capabilities in conventional warfare.

India’s missile test also comes ahead of Modi’s upcoming visit to China next month, his first since 2018, despite India’s participation in a defense alliance with the United States, Australia and Japan.

 

Topics:

IndiaNuclear missileballistic missiles
