Friday, July 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Seven children killed in India school roof collapse

26 others are injured

Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Jul 2025, 02:54 PM

At least seven children were killed and 26 others injured on Friday after part of the roof and walls of a government-run school collapsed in western India, police said.

"Seven children have lost their lives so far and 26 others are injured," Nand Kishore, a police officer in the state of Rajasthan, told AFP.

There were around 60 students, teachers and staff members in the single-storey building when the accident happened in Jhalawar district, some 322 kilometres from the state capital Jaipur. 

Kishore said the structure collapsed when students were attending their classes early on Friday.

Local villagers rushed to the site and rescued many injured children who were taken to the closest medical facilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the tragic incident. 

"My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour," Modi said in a statement posted by his office on X. 

"Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the premier added.

Rajasthan state education minister Madan Dilawar announced a "high level inquiry" into the incident. 

"A very unfortunate incident has occurred," Dilawar said in a statement. 

The minister added that the local authorities were making "all kinds of arrangements for the treatment" of injured students. 

"I will get a high level inquiry done today to find out why this incident happened," Dilawar added. 

Government schools in India face chronic funding shortages, with students complaining of absent teachers, dilapidated buildings and a lack of basic amenities like clean drinking water or toilets. 

The situation has improved in urban areas in recent years but the pace of change in rural India still remains slow.

Topics:

IndiaSchoolcollapse
Read More

India’s Maoist crackdown leaves villagers grieving

Man caught running fake embassy near Delhi

Language rows rage in India as ruling party pushes Hindi

Nato chief warns India, Brazil, China over Russia trade ties

Cargo truck hits Akasa air airplane parked at Mumbai airport

Thousands protest Modi’s economic reforms across India

Latest News

USTR invites Bangladesh to resume talks on July 29

Ter Stegen faces three months out after back surgery

Lord's to host historic women's Test match in 2026

Milestone plane crash death toll hits 33 as 13-year-old dies

Verstappen: Horner's exit has no impact on my future plans

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x