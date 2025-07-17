Will Imran Khan’s sons join nationwide protests?

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, has accused the Pakistani government of obstructing her children from communicating with their father.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician Khan has been behind bars since August 2023. He was previously ousted as prime minister in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022.

Khan faces multiple charges, including corruption and terrorism, but his supporters believe the cases are politically motivated and aimed at thwarting his return to power.

In a post on X, Goldsmith said the government threatened to arrest Khan’s sons if they attempt to visit him. She described it as “a personal vendetta.”

Her comments came after Rana Sanaullah, an adviser to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, warned Khan’s sons against participating in nationwide protests to demand Khan’s release.

Khan’s children — Suleman Khan, 28, and 26-year-old Qasim Khan — live in the UK. They made a rare public appearance in May to advocate for their father’s release from prison.

The rallies are set to start on August 5. The protest movement is being organized by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

‘If they break the law, they will be dealt with accordingly’

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudry dismissed the political significance of Imran Khan’s sons, saying that “they are not the focus for the government.”

The minister told DW that the former prime minister’s children were “welcome to visit Pakistan as lawful visitors, but if they break the law, they will be dealt with accordingly.”

The PTI party says Khan’s children just want to see their father freed from jail and have no intention to participate in Pakistani politics.

“Their arrival in the country to join a peaceful movement for the release of their father has triggered panic in the concerned quarters, therefore rumors of their possible arrests are being floated to test the waters,” Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, adviser to Imran Khan on international affairs and media, told DW.

PTI welcomes their decision to join the protest movement, he stated.

What can Khan’s sons achieve?

Asma Shirazi, a political analyst, said Khan’s sons are unlikely to come to Pakistan to participate in the protests, especially given the current challenges facing the PTI party, which is riven by internal disputes and conflicting agendas.

“If they come to rally for their father in the coming months, I don’t believe they will succeed in securing Khan’s release from jail. They are only portrayed as showpieces to galvanize public participation.” Shirazi told DW.

Osama Malik, a legal expert, said the government should not hinder Khan’s sons from meeting their father. At the same time, he advised them against engaging in political activity.

“It should be clear that every country places certain restrictions on foreigners who enter a country on a visit or family visa. Khan’s sons should refrain from any political activity in Pakistan as it would be against their visa conditions,” he underlined.

“Khan’s sons, who have very little understanding of Pakistan or connection with ordinary Pakistanis, may find it extremely difficult to catalyze the movement. Instead, they may end up dividing the party further,” Malik added.

PTI to launch new protest campaign to free Khan

Despite being locked up, Khan still has millions of supporters across Pakistan and can still rely on his personal charisma to incite them to action.

The former athlete still hopes to leave jail and eventually return to power.

Khan’s PTI is currently gearing up to launch a massive campaign on August 5, setting up marches across Pakistan to press the government and the military — the country’s most powerful institution — to release Khan from prison.

During a press conference on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and prominent PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur announced a new 90-day timeline for what he referred to as “a final push” to free Khan.

Several such protests over the past couple of years have escalated into violence, at times paralyzing the capital, Islamabad, for extended periods.

With the protests drawing near, the government is creating a new national paramilitary force. The official initiative will transform an existing paramilitary unit stationed along Pakistan’s northwestern border with Afghanistan into a security force known as the Federal Constabulary.

Its responsibilities will encompass internal security, riot control, and counterterrorism efforts.

“This will be a new and stronger force. We require this force to ensure internal security,” said Interior Minister Chaudhry.

In turn, opposition parties and human rights organizations have already warned that the force could be used for curtailing political and civil liberties.

Focus on human rights situation in Pakistan

The human rights situation in Pakistan also became a subject of discussion in the US Congress this week, with a senior US lawmaker expressing concern over the state of affairs in the South Asian nation.

Chris Smith, a Republican congressman and co-chairman of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, said even basic freedoms were being compromised under the current government in Islamabad.

He also criticized the continued imprisonment of ex-PM Khan.

“Life in Pakistan today is marked by rampant government violations of basic freedoms, particularly freedom of speech and media freedom, and the denial of free and fair elections,” Smith said.

The government’s human rights record had “taken a sharp turn for the worse” in recent years, he added, urging Washington to “redouble its commitment to democracy and human rights.”