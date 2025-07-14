Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

111 monsoon-related deaths in Pakistan since late June

  • Electrocution and flash floods caused most of the deaths
  • Punjab province recorded the highest number of casualties 
File image: Commuters drive through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Larkana in Sindh province on August 18, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 06:13 PM

Monsoon rains in Pakistan have been linked to more than 110 deaths including dozens of children since they arrived in late June, according to government figures released Monday.

Data from the national disaster agency between June 26 and July 14 showed that electrocution was the leading cause of fatalities, followed by flash floods.

In late June, at least 13 tourists were swept to their deaths while sheltering from flash floods on a raised river bank. 

In its latest report, the disaster agency said 111 people including 53 children have been killed, with the highest number of deaths in the most populous province of Punjab.  

Meanwhile, the national meteorological service has issued a warning for further heavy rainfall in the northern and eastern regions of the country, with the potential for urban flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage due to strong winds.

Monsoon season brings South Asia 70 to 80% of its annual rainfall, arriving in early June in India and late June in Pakistan, and lasting through until September. 

The annual rains are vital for agriculture and food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

But it brings with it flooding, landslides and causes buildings to collapse.

South Asia is getting hotter and in recent years has seen shifting weather patterns, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting the highly complex monsoon.

Pakistan is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, and its 240 million residents are facing extreme weather events with increasing frequency.

In 2022, unprecedented monsoon floods submerged a third of Pakistan and killed 1,700 people, with some areas yet to recover from the damage.

In May, at least 32 people were killed in severe storms, including strong hailstorms.

 

Topics:

PakistanFlash FloodsMonsoon Floods
Read More

Monsoon rains and flash floods kill 72 in Pakistan

Pakistan building collapse site cleared with 27 dead

Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 16

India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

24 dead in Texas flash flood

Pakistan flash floods, heavy rain kill 64 in a week

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x