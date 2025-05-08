Thursday, May 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

India says Pakistan launched air attacks using drones and missiles

  • India said all incoming threats were successfully neutralized
  • Targets included cities in Jammu, Punjab, and Gujarat states
File image: Smoke billows after an artillery shell landed in the main town of Poonch district in Indias Jammu region on May 7, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 08 May 2025, 04:12 PM

India's government said Thursday that Pakistan launched an overnight air attack using "drones and missiles," before New Delhi retaliated to destroy an air defence system in Lahore.

"Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets ... using drones and missiles," India's defence ministry said in a statement, adding that "these were neutralized" by air defence systems.

New Delhi said that areas targeted included sites in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, and India's Punjab state -- including the key cities of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh -- as well as Bhuj in Gujarat state.

"The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations," it added.

The defence ministry said that on Thursday morning its military had "targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan," saying that the "response has been in the same domain, with the same intensity, as Pakistan." 

It added that it had been "reliably learnt that an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralized."

India also accused Pakistan of having "increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery" across the de facto border in Jammu and Kashmir

India also said the number of people who have been killed by Pakistani firing since the escalation of violence on Wednesday had risen to 16, including three women and five children.

India added that it remained committed to "non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military."

 

Topics:

India-Pakistan ConflictIndia-ruled Kashmir
Read More

Screams and shattered glass under Pakistan bombardment

India, Pakistan on brink of war: How dangerous is it?

India warns military attacks will be met with very firm response

Pakistan shoots down 25 Indian drones near military installations

India and Pakistan trade fire after deadly escalation

How a hotline could ease India-Pakistan tensions

Latest News

Economic diplomacy is the way

A grim tally

DMP Commissioner: Necessary security measures taken ahead of Buddha Purnima

UK seeks Dhaka's support for Britain's candidature for ICJ

5 killed on Dhaka-Mawa expressway

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x