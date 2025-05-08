Pakistan military: 12 Indian drones neutralized, one civilian killed

Pakistan's military on Thursday said 12 Indian drones were "neutralized" at multiple locations with operations ongoing, adding that one civilian was killed and four Pakistani troops were wounded.

It comes a day after the worst violence between the nuclear-armed rivals in two decades.

"Last night, India showed another act of aggression by sending drones to multiple locations," Pakistan's military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said.

"Due to this activity, at Miano, one civilian was martyred," he said.

Chaudhry said that the "operation continues, and the army is neutralizing them as we speak."

Crowds gathered at dawn in locations across Punjab and Sindh to gaze at the debris of the drones strewn across the ground.

The Civil Aviation Authority said airports in the country's three major cities -- Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore -- were closed until 6pm, local time.