Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Airlines cancel, reroute flights after India-Pakistan clashes

The neighbours and longtime rivals exchanged heavy artillery fire along their contested frontier after India launched missile strikes in retaliation for a deadly terror attack last month

Passengers wait at Jinnah International Airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 07 May 2025, 01:03 PM

Clashes between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan on Wednesday sent airlines scrambling to cancel, divert or reroute flights.

The neighbours and longtime rivals exchanged heavy artillery fire along their contested frontier after India launched missile strikes in retaliation for a deadly terror attack last month.

Here is a round-up of what airlines are doing to avoid flying over the conflict zone.

South Korea

Korean Air has begun rerouting its flights from Seoul Incheon to Dubai, using a southern route that passes over Myanmar, Bangladesh and India, instead of the previous path through Pakistani airspace.

"We are currently monitoring the situation for further changes," a Korean Air official told AFP. 

Taiwan

Taiwan's China Airlines said several flights have been diverted or cancelled.

Two flights from Taipei to Frankfurt and Amsterdam "made a technical diversion to Bangkok" before returning to the Taiwanese capital. 

Three flights from Taipei to Prague, Rome and London were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"China Airlines continues to monitor the situation and will adjust flight schedules as needed," it said.

EVA Air said it will adjust flights to and from Europe "based on actual conditions to avoid affected airspace to ensure the safety of crew members and passengers".

A flight from Vienna to Bangkok will return to the Austrian capital while a flight from Taipei to Milan will be diverted to Vienna for refuelling and then continue to the Italian city, the airline said in a statement.

Malaysia

Malaysia Airlines rerouted two flights from Kuala Lumpur -- one to London Heathrow and one to Paris Charles de Gaulle. They stopped in Doha before continuing their journeys.

The carrier also suspended all flights to and from India's Amritsar until May 9.

Thailand

Thai Airways said it was rerouting flights to destinations in Europe and South Asia from 5:00 am on Wednesday (2200 GMT Tuesday), warning of possible delays.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Airlines said its flights were unaffected and there is no change to their four weekly flights to Pakistan's Lahore and Karachi.

Topics:

AirlinesIndia-Pakistan ConflictSchedule
Read More

Between India and Pakistan, families divided by Kashmir

UNSC urges India-Pakistan talks on Kashmir

Pakistan accuses India of altering Chenab River flow as tensions rise

Kremlin calls for de-escalation in India-Pakistan tensions

Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

India, Pakistan cut maritime and economic ties

Latest News

India-Pakistan clashes: What we know

Pakistan: Toll from India missile strikes, firing rises to 26 civilians

India strikes Pakistan as tensions soar, Islamabad claims five jets downed

Does GM Quader aim to be the opposition leader again?

3 of a family suffer burn injuries in Mohammadpur gas cylinder explosion

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x