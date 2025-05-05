Monday, May 05, 2025

Death toll in fuel tanker blast in Pakistan rises to 19

  • Local police confirmed rising death toll on Monday
  • Over forty people were injured in the incident 
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 May 2025, 07:00 PM

The death toll from an oil tanker blast in southwest Pakistan jumped to 19, officials said Monday, a week after the incident.

Crowds had gathered to douse the flames of the burning tanker after it pulled over near a market, when it exploded.

More than 40 people were injured, many of them transported to the mega city of Karachi for treatment.

"The death toll climbs to 19," local police official Muhammad Hasan Mengal told AFP. 

The incident happened on April 28 in Noshki, a district of Balochistan province.

He said police were investigating the possibility of negligence.

 

Topics:

PakistanOil tanker
