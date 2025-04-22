Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Gunmen attack tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, five dead

  • No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet
  • Rebels in Kashmir demand independence or merger with Pakistan
File image: India`s Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir`s Ganderbal district on June 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 05:53 PM

Gunmen in Indian-administered Kashmir opened fire on a group of tourists on Tuesday, with at least five people killed, a senior politician in the Himalayan region said.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several," Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of the region, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but rebels in the Muslim-majority region have waged an insurgency since 1989. They are seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan -- which controls a smaller part of the Kashmir region and, like India, claims it in full.

"These cowardly terrorists have targeted unarmed innocent tourists who had come to visit Kashmir," Ravinder Raina, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told Indian broadcasters.

"Some tourists have been admitted to the local hospital in an injured condition."

Around 3.5 million tourists visited Kashmir in 2024, according to official figures, the majority domestic visitors.

In 2023, India hosted a G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar under tight security in a bid to show that what officials call "normalcy and peace" were returning after a massive crackdown following New Delhi's revocation of the region's limited autonomy in 2019.

Fighting has decreased since 2019 when Modi's government imposed direct control of the territory from New Delhi after cancelling its partial autonomy.

India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers permanently deployed in the territory.

India regularly blames Pakistan for backing the fighters.

Islamabad denies the allegation, saying it only supports Kashmir's struggle for self-determination.

India Rebels Jammu and Kashmir
