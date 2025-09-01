Australian sports field closed for a month after bird lays egg on pitch

An Australian sports field will remain off-limits for a month after a protected native bird decided to nest right in the centre of the pitch.

Soccer players who arrived at Jerrabomberra Regional Sports Complex last weekend were redirected to a nearby field when a plover laid an egg on the synthetic turf.

Plovers are notorious for their aggressive defense once their chicks hatch, often dive-bombing intruders and making loud warning calls to protect their nests.

A plover laid an egg on the synthetic football field at the Regional Sports Complex, the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council told Yahoo News Australia.

“Following advice from the local native wildlife service, Wildcare, the sporting club moved the games to an adjacent field.”