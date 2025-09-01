Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Australian sports field closed for a month after bird lays egg on pitch

Plovers are notorious for their aggressive defense once their chicks hatch, often dive-bombing intruders and making loud warning calls to protect their nests

Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 01:29 PM

An Australian sports field will remain off-limits for a month after a protected native bird decided to nest right in the centre of the pitch.

Soccer players who arrived at Jerrabomberra Regional Sports Complex last weekend were redirected to a nearby field when a plover laid an egg on the synthetic turf.

Plovers are notorious for their aggressive defense once their chicks hatch, often dive-bombing intruders and making loud warning calls to protect their nests.

A plover laid an egg on the synthetic football field at the Regional Sports Complex, the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council told Yahoo News Australia.

“Following advice from the local native wildlife service, Wildcare, the sporting club moved the games to an adjacent field.”

Topics:

Australia
Read More

Australian woman found guilty of triple murder with toxic mushrooms

Australians vote in election overcast by prices, Trump tariffs

Bangladeshi student killed in Australia road crash

Bangladeshi-born billionaire donates $100m to boost women in STEM

Mystery balls close nine Sydney beaches

Australia, India: US election result won't impact Quad

Latest News

Prof Yunus to hold meeting with 7 more parties Tuesday

Fakhrul: Repeated plots staged to destroy BNP in 15 years

JU orders master’s graduates to vacate dorms

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Bangladesh

Reform enthusiasm in Bangladesh faded, laments Debapriya

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x