New York building partially collapses following explosion

An explosion struck a high-rise in the Bronx, New York, on Wednesday morning, causing one entire side of the 20-story building to collapse.

The FDNY responded to reports of a possible gas explosion and noted that the building's incinerator shaft may have failed. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Videos from the scene show a massive hole in the building’s side, with extensive damage stretching along Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven neighborhood. Mayor Eric Adams is heading to the scene, with officials expected to provide an update at 11am, local time, reports CBS News

The explosion occurred around 8:10am at the residential high-rise in the Mitchel Houses, located at 205 Alexander Avenue near East 137th Street. One witness described seeing smoke after dropping her children off at school and immediately calling 911. She said, “The whole building just -- you heard a loud boom, and the thing just exploded, and it fell down just like that.”

According to the latest NYCHA data, the complex has approximately 3,500 residents across 1,730 units in 10 residential buildings. The development covers two city blocks and was completed in 1966.

The blast sent bricks, air conditioning units, and other debris raining onto nearby buildings, sidewalks, and streets. Water appeared to be bubbling up from the ground, possibly due to a damaged pipe. Firefighters were seen digging through the rubble, using drones and dogs to check that no one was trapped underneath.

Officials said the structural stability of the building is currently unknown. Out of an abundance of caution, apartments in buildings F and G are being evacuated. Some residents reported that at least two elevators were not functioning.

The FDNY, NYPD, Office of Emergency Management, and Con Edison are all responding to the incident. Several surrounding streets have been closed, causing heavy traffic delays in the area.