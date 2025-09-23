Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Trump claims 'no reason' to give babies Hepatitis B vaccine

Hepatitis B is incurable, highly contagious, and linked to liver cancer

File image: US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC on June 27, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 10:56 AM

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged major changes to the routine vaccine schedule given to infants, insisting without evidence that there's "no reason" to vaccinate newborns against the incurable, highly contagious Hepatitis B.

"I would say, wait until the baby is 12 years old and formed," he said, flying in the face of broad medical consensus that the best way to prevent maternal transmission of the disease that can cause liver damage and cancer is to vaccinate newborns within the first day of life.

Topics:

Donald TrumpHepatitis B
