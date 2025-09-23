Trump claims 'no reason' to give babies Hepatitis B vaccine

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged major changes to the routine vaccine schedule given to infants, insisting without evidence that there's "no reason" to vaccinate newborns against the incurable, highly contagious Hepatitis B.

"I would say, wait until the baby is 12 years old and formed," he said, flying in the face of broad medical consensus that the best way to prevent maternal transmission of the disease that can cause liver damage and cancer is to vaccinate newborns within the first day of life.