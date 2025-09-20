Trump signs order creating million-dollar gold residency card

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order creating a "gold card" residency progam for a fee of $1 million for individuals and $2 million for sponsorships by corporations.

"I think it's going to be tremendously successful," Trump told journalists.

According to the website of White House, the program facilitates expedited immigrant visas for aliens donating $1 million individually or $2 million if paid for by a corporation or similar entity on behalf of an individual.

The order instructs that these gifts serve as evidence of exceptional business ability and national benefit.

The order also requires the Secretaries to take all necessary and appropriate steps to implement the Gold Card program, including establishing application processes, fees, and potential expansions to other visa categories.

The notice from White House also states: "President Trump is working relentlessly to undo the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration to drive unprecedented investments to America."

Individuals interested in obtaining US residency through the Trump Gold Card program must follow several key steps, according to the official program website.

First, applicants begin by visiting trumpcard.gov and paying a nonrefundable processing fee, which initiates the application. Next, they must submit supporting documents, including personal identification, financial records, and other materials required for background checks and eligibility verification.

Following this, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conduct a thorough vetting process to assess the applicant’s profile and intent. If approved, the applicant is required to make a $1 million financial gift to the US government, which serves as evidence that they will substantially benefit the country, a key requirement for residency under the program.

Finally, once all steps are completed and verified, the applicant is granted lawful permanent resident status under either the EB-1 or EB-2 visa category and issued the Trump Gold Card, which can be used across all US states and territories.