Rubio asks Qatar to stay as mediator after Israel strike

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Qatar’s leader on Tuesday to ask the Gulf country to stay on as a mediator in Gaza talks, a week after Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas leaders in the emirate.

Rubio, on a brief, hastily arranged stop in Doha, shook hands with the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in his office before entering closed-door talks with his aides.

Visiting just as Israel launched its ground offensive into Gaza City, Rubio was pessimistic about a ceasefire deal but said Qatar was in a unique position to help.

“We’re going to ask Qatar to continue to do what they’ve done, and we appreciate very much, and that is, play a constructive role in trying to bring this to an end,” Rubio told reporters as he flew out of Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport to Doha.

“Obviously they have to decide if they want to do that after last week or not, but we want them to know that if there’s any country in the world that could help end this through a negotiation, it’s Qatar,” he said.

Rubio landed in Qatar a day after an Arab-Islamic summit in Doha condemned Israel for the strikes, which have strained relations between the Gulf Arab states and the United States.

UN rights chief Volker Turk on Tuesday condemned Israel’s strike on Doha, saying it “was shocking breach of international law, an assault on regional peace and stability, and a blow against the integrity of mediation and negotiating processes around the world.”

In Doha on Monday, the head of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council urged Washington to “use its leverage and influence” to rein in Israel.

Rubio said the United States would work with Qatar to finalise a defence agreement soon despite the Israeli military action.

President Donald Trump told reporters in Washington that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “won’t be hitting” Qatar again.

Rubio made no such comments in Israel. Speaking next to Netanyahu, Rubio was reticent on praising Qatar, saying only that it was important to look forward after the strike.

Duelling US relationships

In language also not used publicly in Israel, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said that Rubio in Doha “will reaffirm America’s full support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty following Israel’s strike.”

Qatar has been at the centre of diplomacy to broker an end to the nearly two-year Gaza war, and Israel struck as Hamas leaders were gathering to discuss a new US ceasefire proposal.

Qatar is home to the largest US air base in the Middle East and is the forward base of Central Command, the US military command responsible for the region.

The tiny gas-rich emirate is classified by Washington as a major non-Nato ally, and has assiduously courted Trump, gifting him a luxury plane.

But few countries are closer to the United States than Israel, which has enjoyed robust support from Washington despite international opprobrium over its military campaign in Gaza.

Netanyahu said his government assumes “full responsibility” for the attack on Doha “because we believe that terrorists should not be given a haven.”

In 2012, Qatar agreed to host the Hamas political bureau with US blessing.

Both the United States and Israel viewed Qatar, with its close relationship with Washington, as a better place to keep an eye on Hamas and prevent the militants from basing themselves in Iran, which openly backs the group.