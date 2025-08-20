Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

US to assess ‘anti-Americanism’ in immigration decisions

  • Administration already restricted visas conflicting with US foreign policy
  • State Department revoked 6,000 student visas since January
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 07:08 PM

President Donald Trump's administration said on Tuesday it would look for “anti-American” views, including on social media, when deciding on the right to live in the United States.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which handles requests to stay in the United States or become a citizen, said it would expand vetting of the social media postings of applicants.

“America's benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” agency spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement.

“Immigration benefits -- including to live and work in the United States -- remain a privilege, not a right.”

The US Immigration and Nationality Act, which dates back to 1952, defines anti-Americanism which at the time primarily focused on communists.

But the Trump administration has already moved aggressively to deny or rescind short-term visas for people deemed to go against US foreign policy interests, especially on Israel.

The latest guidance on immigration decisions said that authorities will also look at whether applicants “promote anti-Semitic ideologies.”

The Trump administration has accused students and universities of anti-Semitism over protests against Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip, charges denied by many of the activists.

The State Department said Monday that it has revoked 6,000 student visas since Secretary of State Marco Rubio took office in January.

 

Topics:

US VisaStudent Visa
Read More

US rolls out $15,000 visa bond scheme to curb overstays

Students from Southeast Asia in demand at universities

US to review social media posts of student visa applicants

US suspends student visas for all foreigners, including Bangladeshis

Trump visa crackdown shakes Indian students

US to monitor visa applicants’ social media accounts

Latest News

Sada Pathor looting: Probe body submits report

Sculpting a legacy: Remembering Prof Hamiduzzaman Khan

JU administration seeks army deployment for Jucsu polls, bans gatherings

SC stays bail of SI Sazzad in murder case during July uprising

Israel approves plan to conquer Gaza City, calls up reservists

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x