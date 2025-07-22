Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Trump administration releases Martin Luther King Jr assassination files

  • Over 230,000 pages published with few redactions for privacy
  • Children urge respectful handling of newly released government documents 
Martin Luther King Jr. Photo: Wikipedia
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 04:11 PM

The Trump administration released hundreds of thousands of pages of records on Monday about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr despite concerns from the civil rights leader’s family.

“The American people have waited nearly sixty years to see the full scope of the federal government’s investigation into Dr King’s assassination,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in a statement.

“We are ensuring that no stone is left unturned in our mission to deliver complete transparency on this pivotal and tragic event in our nation’s history.”

Gabbard said more than 230,000 pages of documents were being released and were being published “with minimal redactions for privacy reasons.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order after taking office declassifying files on the 1960s assassinations of president John F Kennedy, his brother Robert F Kennedy and King.

The National Archives released records from John F Kennedy’s November 1963 assassination in March and files related to the June 1968 murder of Robert F Kennedy in April.

King was assassinated in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray was convicted of the murder and died in prison in 1998, but King’s children have expressed doubts that he was the assassin.

In a statement on Monday, King’s two surviving children, Martin Luther King III and Bernice King, said they “support transparency and historical accountability” but were concerned the records could be used for “attacks on our father’s legacy.”

The civil rights leader was the target during his lifetime of an “invasive, predatory, and deeply disturbing disinformation and surveillance campaign” orchestrated by then FBI director J Edgar Hoover, they said in a joint statement.

The FBI campaign was intended to “discredit, dismantle and destroy Dr King’s reputation and the broader American Civil Rights Movement,” they said. “These actions were not only invasions of privacy, but intentional assaults on the truth.”

“We ask those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family’s continuing grief,” they said.

The Warren Commission that investigated the shooting of John F Kennedy determined it was carried out by a former Marine sharpshooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone.

That formal conclusion has done little, however, to quell speculation that a more sinister plot was behind Kennedy’s murder in Dallas, Texas, and the slow release of the government files added fuel to various conspiracy theories.

President Kennedy’s younger brother, Robert, a former attorney general, was assassinated while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian-born Jordanian, was convicted of his murder and is serving a life sentence in a prison in California.

 

Topics:

Donald TrumpAssassination
