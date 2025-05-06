Trump administration cuts off new federal grants to Harvard

The Trump administration has barred Harvard University from receiving new federal grants, intensifying its clash with the Ivy League school over allegations of antisemitism, political bias, and mismanagement, according to a US Department of Education statement issued on Monday.

The move freezes billions of dollars in future research grants and other aid to the prestigious institution.

In a letter sent to Harvard, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, alleged that the university having failed its "legal obligations" and "should no longer seek grants from the federal government, since none will be provided."

The former wrestling executive said that her letter "marks the end of new grants" until it "demonstrates responsible management of the university."

Trump demands policy shifts at elite universities

The administration of US President Donald Trump has cracked down on US universities, cricitizing their diversity programs and claiming they are not doing enough to stop antisemitism on campuses.

Protests rocked universities across the US last year, with students calling on educational institutions to divest from Israel due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Trump has labelled these protests pro-Hamas, the resistance group responsible for the October 7, 2023 resistance campaign on Israeli. However, protesters — including some Jewish groups — say the government wrongly conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism and support for Hamas.

The US government has cut off money to a number colleges including Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania and Cornell University, seeking complete adherence to Trump's policies.

Harvard vows to fight ‘illegal government overreach’

Last month, Harvard University sued the US government after it froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to the institution, while pushing to strip the school of its tax-exempt status.

On Monday, the university said in a statement that it has received another letter from the administration "doubling down on demands that would impose unprecedented and improper control over Harvard University and would have chilling implications for higher education."

The university said it will "continue to defend against illegal government overreach aimed at stifling research and innovation that make Americans safer and more secure."

Harvard, one of the world's top universities, has the largest endowment in the country of $53 billion. In 2023, federal money accounted for 10.5% of its revenue.