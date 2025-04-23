Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Vance: US will walk away unless Russia and Ukraine agree deal

  • JD Vance warns US may exit Ukraine peace process
  • US demands Russia, Ukraine agree to peace deal soon
File image: JD Vance, centre, speaks alongside Donald Trump during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 09:47 PM

Vice President JD Vance warned on Wednesday that the United States would "walk away" unless Russia and Ukraine agree a peace deal, as envoys from Washington, Kyiv and European nations gathered for downgraded talks in Britain.

"We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say 'yes', or for the United States to walk away from this process," Vance told reporters in India.

US media reported that President Donald Trump was ready to accept recognition of annexed land in Crimea as Russian territory, and Vance said land swaps would be fundamental to any deal.

"That means the Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own," he added. The reports said the proposal was first raised at a meeting with European nations in Paris last week.

But French President Emmanuel Macron's office told AFP that "Ukraine's territorial integrity and European aspirations are very strong requirements for Europeans." The latest round of diplomacy comes after a fresh wave of Russian air strikes that shattered a brief Easter truce.

A Russian drone strike on a bus transporting workers in the southeastern city of Marganets killed nine people and wounded at least 30 more, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor said on Wednesday. Ukrainian authorities also reported strikes in the regions of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and Odesa.

In light of the attacks, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called for an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire." In Russia, one person was reported wounded by shelling in the Belgorod region.

Topics:

Russia-UkraineJD Vance
Read More

Zelensky calls for unconditional ceasefire after Russian attack kills nine

After US talks, is Europe back in the game on Ukraine?

Why the Black Sea is so important to Russia and Ukraine

Denmark criticizes tone of Vance’s Greenland comments

Trump vows peace but faces hard realities as war rages

Trump and Putin will discuss Ukraine on Tuesday

Latest News

Nunes: UCL spot would be Premier League trophy for City

Rohit, Boult star as Mumbai surge into top four

Swiatek glad for expectations ahead of Madrid title defence

Arsenal lack energy in Palace draw as Liverpool prepare to seal title

Real win at Getafe to keep LaLiga title hopes alive

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x