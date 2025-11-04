Turkiye, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future

Gaza’s future must be Palestinian-led and avoid any new system of tutelage, Turkiye and six of its top Muslim allies said Monday after talks in Istanbul.

Turkiye, which played a central role in forging the now shaky three-week-old ceasefire, is pushing for Muslim nations to bring their influence to bear on the reconstruction of the embattled territory.

“Our principle is that Palestinians should govern the Palestinians and ensure their own security, the international community should support this in the best possible way -- diplomatically, institutionally and economically,” Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after the talks.

“Nobody wants to see a new system of tutelage emerge,” he told a news conference.

Brokered by US President Donald Trump, the October 10 ceasefire -- which halted two years of continuous bloodshed -- has been tested by fresh Israeli strikes and claims of Palestinian attacks on Israeli soldiers.

The talks involved top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia.

All of them were called to a meeting with Trump in September on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, just days before he unveiled his plan to end the Gaza war.

“We’ve now reached an extremely critical stage: we do not want the genocide in Gaza to resume,” Fidan added, saying all seven nations supported plans for the Palestinians to take control of Gaza’s security and governance.

Fidan, who held talks at the weekend with a Hamas delegation led by its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, said the Islamist movement was “ready to hand Gaza to a committee of Palestinians.”

He also expressed hope that reconciliation efforts between Hamas and the rival West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, “will bear fruit as soon as possible,” saying inter-Palestinian unity would “strengthen Palestine’s representation in the international community.”

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Hamas was “determined to adhere to the (truce) agreement” and urged Muslim states to play “a leading role” in Gaza’s recovery.

“We believe the reconstruction plan prepared by the Arab League and the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) should be implemented immediately,” he said of the plan unveiled in March.

Task force needs UN mandate

Turkiye has been instrumental in backing Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 resistance campaign on Israel sparked the war in Gaza.

Fidan said it was crucial that the emerging International Stabilization Force that will monitor the Gaza ceasefire under Trump’s plan, have a “mandate defined by a UN Security Council resolution and a framework for legitimacy.”

Washington is currently working with Arab and international partners to decide on the composition of the force, with Turkiye hoping to play a role, despite fierce opposition from Israel.

“The countries we’ve spoken with say they will decide whether to send troops based on ... the ISF’s mandate and authority,” Fidan said.

“First, a general consensus needs to be reached on a draft, then it needs to be approved by the members of the Security Council.

“And it needs to be free from vetoes by any of the permanent (Unsc) members,” he said of a blocking move frequently used by key Israel ally Washington.

Israel has long viewed Turkiye’s diplomatic overtures with suspicion over Ankara’s close ties with Hamas and adamantly opposes it joining the task force that is meant to take over after Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza.

A Turkish disaster relief team, sent to help efforts to recover the remains of those trapped under the rubble -- including Israeli hostages seized by Hamas -- has been stuck at the border because of Israel’s refusal to let them in, according to Ankara.