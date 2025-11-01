Sunday, November 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jordan, Germany say international force in Gaza needs UN mandate

  • The force will support Palestinian police under Trump’s peace plan
  • UN experts warned it could undermine Palestinian self-determination
A Palestinian man makes his way past destroyed buildings in Gaza City on October 12, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 10:07 PM

Jordan and Germany said on Saturday that an international force expected to support a future Palestinian police in Gaza under US President Donald Trump’s post-war governance plan should have a UN mandate.

Under the US-brokered ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, a coalition of mainly Arab and Muslim nations is expected to deploy forces in the Palestinian territory, which has been devastated by the war that broke out on October 7, 2023 with Hamas’s resistance campaign on Israel.

The so-called international stabilization force is supposed to train and support vetted Palestinian police in the Strip, with backing from Egypt and Jordan, as well as secure border areas and prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas.

“We all agree that in order for that stabilization force to be able to be effective in getting the job done, it has to have a Security Council mandate,” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Jordan, however, will not be sending its own forces to the Strip.

“We’re too close to the issue and we cannot deploy troops in Gaza,” Safadi said, adding his country was nonetheless ready to cooperate with the international force.

Safadi was speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, who also supported a UN mandate for the force, saying it would “need a clear basis in international law.”

“We understand that this is of utmost importance to those countries who might be willing to send troops to Gaza and for the Palestinians. Germany would also want to see a clear mandate for this mission,” Wadephul said.

The idea of the stabilization force has drawn some criticism, with UN experts last month warning it would “replace Israeli occupation with a US-led occupation, contrary to Palestinian self-determination.”

The UN has mandated international peacekeeping forces in the region for decades, including Unifil in southern Lebanon, which is currently working with the Lebanese army to enforce a November 2024 ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

Topics:

GermanyJordanIsrael-Palestine crisis
Read More

Death toll from latest Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 101

Israel insists it calls shots in Gaza despite truce

Troops, aid, influence? Turkiye's role in Gaza

US seeks quick deployment of international force in Gaza

Hamas, Fatah hold talks in Cairo on next steps for Gaza truce

WHO: No reduction in Gaza hunger since truce

Latest News

Half-kilometer road, four months of chaos for Shewrapara-Kazipara residents

Police detain son over Awami League leader Abdur Razzak murder in Sylhet

54th National Cooperative Day celebrated in Gopalganj

Rangpur farmers to produce record 23.08-lakh tons Boro rice

Graduates with disabilities intensify protest for jobs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x