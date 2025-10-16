Thursday, October 16, 2025

Yemen’s Houthis say military chief killed in Israeli attack

  • Houthis blame Israel for the attack and promise revenge
  • Israel confirmed Ghamari died from wounds after August strike
File image: Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a power station in the Huthi-run Yemeni capital Sanaa on December 19, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 08:08 PM

The military chief of Yemen’s Houthi rebels has been killed in an Israeli attack, the Iran-backed group said on Thursday, threatening revenge.

Major General Mohammed al-Ghamari died in “honourable battle against the Israeli enemy,” a military statement said, without giving further details.

His death was announced days into a ceasefire in the two-year Gaza war, during which the Houthis repeatedly attacked Israeli targets and cargo ships in the Red Sea.

Ghamari died alongside “companions” and his 13-year-old son, the Houthi statement said, without giving the date of the attack.

The Houthis’ general staff headquarters in Sanaa was among the targets of the last major Israeli air strikes on Yemen in late September, Israel’s military said at the time.

But Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz posted on X on Thursday that Ghamari “died of his wounds” after a strike in late August that killed the Huthi prime minister and half his cabinet.

“The rounds of conflict with the enemy have not ended, and the Zionist enemy (Israel) will receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed,” the Houthi statement said.

The Houthis, part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, have traded attacks with Israeli and American forces during the Gaza war.

Their statement said they had carried out 758 military operations deploying 1,835 munitions, including drones and missiles, during their campaign.

Topics:

YemenIsraelConflict
