Saudi Arabia allows Umrah for all visa holders

Saudi Arabia has announced that individuals holding any type of visa will now be permitted to perform Umrah.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported the development on Sunday, citing the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

According to the ministry, the decision aimed to make performing Umrah more accessible and convenient. The move is part of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to expand the kingdom’s religious tourism sector and enhance the overall quality of services for pilgrims.

The ministry stated that eligibility now extends to holders of personal and family visit visas, e-tourist visas, transit visas, work visas, and all other visa categories. The initiative is expected to enable Muslims worldwide to perform their religious rites in a peaceful and seamless manner.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also announced the launch of a new digital platform called Nusuk Umrah, through which users can select Umrah packages, obtain necessary permits, and book related services. Pilgrims will also have the flexibility to choose their preferred schedules.

The ministry stated that these initiatives were undertaken under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, so that Muslims can receive high-quality services in a safe and spiritual environment and enrich their Umrah experience.