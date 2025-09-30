Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Hamas examining Trump’s Gaza plan

  • Israeli prime minister already voiced support for Trump’s plan
  • Palestinian source confirmed Hamas examining Trump’s proposal
File image: A boy walks past broken solar panels amidst rubble in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on April 14, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 04:11 PM

A Palestinian source close to Hamas told AFP on Tuesday that the group is reviewing US President Donald Trump’s proposal for ending the Gaza war, which is backed by the Israeli Prime Minister.

“Hamas has begun a series of consultations within its political and military leaderships, both inside Palestine and abroad,” the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

“The discussions could take several days due to the complexities of communication among leadership members and movements, especially after the Israeli aggression in Doha,” the source added. Another Palestinian source also confirmed that Hamas was examining Trump’s plan.

Topics:

Donald TrumpHamasIsrael-Palestine crisis
