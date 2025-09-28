Gaza Health Ministry: 60,000 Palestinians killed in 21-month

The death toll in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has surpassed 60,000 Palestinians, according to figures released Tuesday by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry, operating under the Hamas-run administration, reported that 60,034 people have been killed and another 145,870 wounded since the war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched resistance campaign on Israel.

While the ministry did not break down how many of the dead were civilians or combatants, it has previously stated that women and children account for roughly half of the fatalities. The ministry is staffed by medical professionals, and its casualty data is widely considered credible by the United Nations and other international observers.

Gaza Faces Worsening Humanitarian Catastrophe

Israel’s military campaign has devastated large parts of Gaza, displacing around 90% of the population and pushing the territory toward what humanitarian organizations are calling a worst-case famine scenario.

In the last 24 hours alone, at least 77 Palestinians have been killed, many while attempting to access humanitarian aid, according to local hospitals. Among the dead were 33 people shot near an aid convoy in southern Gaza on Monday, raising the toll from that incident to 58 fatalities.

Israeli authorities did not immediately comment on the shootings. The Israeli military maintains it targets only Hamas fighters and blames civilian casualties on the group’s presence in populated areas. The army said recent strikes focused on rocket launchers, weapons depots, and underground tunnels.

Another 14 people were killed near a humanitarian aid distribution point supported by the US and Israel, local sources reported. Both the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) and Israeli military declined to comment. The IDF has previously claimed to only fire warning shots if troops feel threatened, while GHF insists its contractors do not engage civilians.

Separately, an Israeli airstrike on displacement tents in Nuseirat killed 30 people, including 12 children and 14 women, according to Al-Awda hospital.

Israeli Official Rejects Accusations of “Starvation Policy”

Responding to growing international criticism, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar denied allegations that Israel is using starvation as a war tactic, calling such claims “distorted” and part of a pressure campaign that undermines ceasefire efforts.

“This narrative is only hardening Hamas’s position and making peace talks more difficult,” Saar said.

Peace negotiations have stalled in recent days, with both the US and Israel withdrawing their delegations.

The conflict escalated further in early March when Israel sealed off Gaza for over two months, cutting off all aid and launching new military offensives to pressure Hamas. Since then, at least 8,867 Palestinians have died.

Though Israel eased the blockade in May, UN agencies report severe obstacles to delivering aid, citing ongoing restrictions and lawlessness on the ground. An alternative aid route backed by Israel and operated by a US contractor has also faced violence and logistical challenges.

Health System Collapsing, Hunger Crisis Deepens

Gaza’s already fragile health system has been pushed to the brink, with numerous hospitals either shut down or barely functional. Constant airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals, shelters, and residential areas, often resulting in mass casualties. While Israel says militants often hide among civilians, it has occasionally acknowledged operational errors.

The hunger crisis is worsening. According to the World Health Organization, more than 60 people died from malnutrition-related causes this month alone, including 24 children under the age of five. Overall, 88 children and 58 adults have died due to malnutrition since the war began.

Experts warn that many of these deaths result not only from starvation, but from weakened immune systems unable to withstand illness or injury. The Gaza Health Ministry notes that hunger-related fatalities are not included in the official death toll.