Abbas says Western countries recognition of Palestinian State a step for lasting peace

  • Abbas insists Israel must fully withdraw from Gaza Strip
  • Recovery and reconstruction efforts must advance without obstruction
File photo: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during the 32nd Palestinian Liberation Organization Central Council session in Ramallah on April 23, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 21 Sep 2025, 09:37 PM

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Sunday that Britain, Canada and Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian State was a necessary step toward lasting peace in the region.

Welcoming the move by the three countries, Abbas said “it constitutes an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy,” according to a statement by his office.

Abbas also called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“He emphasised that today’s priorities are achieving a ceasefire, allowing humanitarian aid to enter, securing the release of all hostages and prisoners, ensuring Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, enabling the State of Palestine to assume full responsibilities, advancing recovery and reconstruction, and halting settlement activity and settler violence,” the statement added.

Topics:

BritainPalestineConflictIsraeli
