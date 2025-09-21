Abbas says Western countries recognition of Palestinian State a step for lasting peace

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Sunday that Britain, Canada and Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian State was a necessary step toward lasting peace in the region.

Welcoming the move by the three countries, Abbas said “it constitutes an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy,” according to a statement by his office.

Abbas also called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“He emphasised that today’s priorities are achieving a ceasefire, allowing humanitarian aid to enter, securing the release of all hostages and prisoners, ensuring Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, enabling the State of Palestine to assume full responsibilities, advancing recovery and reconstruction, and halting settlement activity and settler violence,” the statement added.