Afghanistan: What’s at stake as Taliban cut internet?

Concerns are growing in Afghanistan over tightening Taliban restrictions on fiber-optic internet access.

The war-torn nation’s northern Balkh province confirmed a fiber-optic internet shutdown on Tuesday after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada imposed a complete ban on the technology.

There are reports of severe disruption in other parts of the country, including the northern provinces of Kunduz, Badakhshan, Baghlan and Takhar.

The Taliban leadership has not provided an official explanation, however a spokesperson for the governor of Balkh stated that the decision was taken to “prevent immorality.” But many experts suspect the Islamic fundamentalist group wants to block critical content and preempt potential protests.

Consequences for the economy

Data from London-based internet monitor NetBlocks show that internet usage in the affected provinces has dropped dramatically.

“The disruption of the internet marks the beginning of widespread repression across Afghanistan,” security expert Bismillah Taban told DW. “The Taliban could expand their crackdown and evade international oversight. This is a very serious concern.”

So far, mobile internet has not been affected. Traders and business owners are warning of severe consequences if this access is also restricted. In addition, prepaid cards are very expensive, and mobile internet is comparatively slow. Fiber-optic internet is primarily used by companies, banks, and government agencies.

“Currently, 80% of business is conducted online. We are already facing major challenges. Don’t widen the gap between the people and the government any further,” urged Khan Jan Alokozai, vice president of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce, on X.

Sayed Ahmad Shah Sadaat, who served as Afghanistan’s education minister from 2016 to 2018, also warned of the potential consequences.

Dark days ahead

“The fiber-optic network, which people rely on for online education, commerce, and the banking system, will negatively impact all areas of life. The Taliban have no alternative internet system. If the network is cut off, Afghanistan faces a dark time ahead,” she told DW.

“Government agencies and institutions such as passport and registration offices, customs offices, banks, and media houses are particularly affected, as they rely on fiber-optic connections. Their failure puts additional pressure on central administrative structures.”

International media organizations are also sounding the alarm.

“Banning broadband internet is an unprecedented escalation of censorship that will undermine journalists’ work and the public’s right to information,” said Beh Lih Yi, regional director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“The Taliban should end their cycle of repression and unconditionally restore internet access, which is an essential tool for news gathering.”

End of online education for girls?

For girls and women, the decision could have especially serious consequences. After being banned from attending schools and universities, many turned to online education as their only means of continuing their studies.

“My students had Wi-Fi, but now it no longer works,” said Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, who teaches her students from abroad. “I read in the news that the Taliban have shut down the internet in many cities. I’m heartbroken — how am I supposed to teach the girls now?”

Activists inside Afghanistan are also voicing their concerns.

“Shutting down the internet is the final step toward backwardness, ignorance, and destruction,” one woman said in a video message to DW.

Another called it “a direct attack on the dignity, freedom, and future of a nation.”

“When the Taliban cut off the internet, it’s not just a technical issue,” warned Pashtana Durrani, founder of the online school network Learn Afghanistan. “It’s an attack on the country’s future.”

For many students, she said, the internet is their last link to teachers and lessons. Girls in particular — excluded from schools and universities — lose their only opportunity to continue learning.

“Every blackout,” Durrani added, “sets Afghan youth further back, weakens the intellectual foundation of the country, and deepens the despair of the younger generation.”