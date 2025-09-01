Wednesday, September 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

International media protest over journalist deaths in Gaza

  • Protest spanned 70 countries, coordinated by Reporters Without Borders
  • RWB warned soon no journalists may remain in Gaza
File image: Slain Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif interviews a Palestinian mother in the Gaza Strip on July 31. Photo: X/Anas Al-Sharif
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 05:58 PM

More than 250 media outlets in over 70 countries staged a front-page protest Monday highlighting the deaths of scores of journalists in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, the Reporters Without Borders media freedom group said.

“At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no one left to keep you informed,” the group’s General Director Thibaut Bruttin said in a statement.

The protest was taken up on the website front pages of publications including Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, British news site The Independent, French newspapers La Croix and L’Humanite and Germany’s Taz and Frankfurter Rundschau, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Some 220 journalists have been killed during Israel’s Gaza campaign since October 7, 2023, according to RWB data.

The protest was staged one week after five journalists -- some working for Al Jazeera, Associated Press and Reuters -- were killed in Israeli strikes on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city. Earlier in August, six journalists were killed in another Israeli air strike outside the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Israel said the strike on the Nasser hospital killings had targeted a Hamas camera. But the attack drew international condemnation. Even US President Donald Trump, a key Israeli ally, said he was “not happy.”

Media participating in Monday’s action “demand an end to impunity for Israeli crimes against Gaza’s reporters, the emergency evacuation of reporters seeking to leave the Strip and that foreign press be granted independent access,” the RWB statement statement.

RWB says it has filed four complaints at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes it says the Israeli army committed against journalists in Gaza over the past 22 months.

International media have been denied free access to the Gaza Strip since the war broke out.

A few selected outlets have embedded reporters with Israeli army units operating in the Palestinian territory, under condition of strict military censorship.

Israeli’s military campaign has killed at least 63,459 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run goverment’s health ministry considered reliable by the United Nations.

Topics:

JournalistProtestGazaJournalist KillingIsraeli
Read More

Iran says open to US nuclear talks, rejects missile curbs

Govt gestures leave roots of Indonesia protests intact

Indonesia protests put spotlight on paramilitary police force

Indonesia leader says some protests leaning towards treason, terrorism

UN chief condemns endless Gaza horrors as Israel presses offensive

Israel pushes ahead with Gaza City invasion despite protests

Latest News

25 killed in Pakistan attacks, including 14 at political rally

Mercantile Bank joins BB’s 500C startup fund

Govt issues Junior Scholarship Examination Policy 2025 for eighth graders

IFIC Bank holds ‘Festival of Youth 2025’ at Rajshahi Gov’t Women’s College

Standard Bank inaugurates NPSB-IBFT service

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x