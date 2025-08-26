Israeli protesters call for hostage deal ahead of cabinet meeting

Protesters calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages held there took to the streets in Israel early Tuesday ahead of a security cabinet meeting scheduled for the evening.

AFP journalists saw demonstrators blocking roads in Tel Aviv, waving Israeli flags and holding up pictures of the hostages.

Israeli media reported others rallying near a US embassy branch in the city, as well as outside the houses of various ministers across the country.

"There is an offer on the table. We demand that our leaders sit at the negotiation table and not get up until there is an agreement," said Hagit Chen, whose son was abducted by militants in October 2023, according to a statement released by a forum representing hostage families.

The agenda of the security cabinet meeting has not been officially disclosed, but local reports suggest it could be to discuss renewed negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

In early August, the cabinet approved a plan for the military to take over Gaza City, triggering fresh fears for the safety of the hostages and sparking a new wave of protests that has brought tens of thousands onto the streets in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week ordered immediate talks aimed at securing the release of all remaining captives in Gaza, while at the same time doubling down on plans for an offensive to seize Gaza’s largest city.

That move came days after Hamas said it had accepted a new ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators that would see the staggered release of hostages over an initial 60-day period in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.