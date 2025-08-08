Friday, August 08, 2025

UN asks Israel to immediately halt plan to occupy Gaza

Volker Turk says Israel's plan runs contrary to the ruling of the ICJ that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realization of the agreed two-state solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination

Displaced Palestinians at the Nuseirat refugee camp haul food parcels on July 30, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 08 Aug 2025, 02:38 PM

UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday said the Israeli government's plan for a complete military takeover of the occupied Gaza Strip must be immediately halted.

Under the plan to "defeat" Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army "will prepare to take control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside combat zones", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

Turk said the plan runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realization of the agreed two-state solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination.

He added that Israel should instead allow the full, unfettered flow of humanitarian aid and "Palestinian armed groups must unconditionally release hostages."

He said Israel likewise should free Palestinians arbitrarily detained.

Topics:

United Nations (UN)Palestine-Israel conflict
