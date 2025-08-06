Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

20 killed in Gaza as aid truck overturns

  • Civil defence blamed unsafe road conditions for the crash
  • Crowds were desperate after waiting weeks for basic supplies
File image: Palestinians rush to queue at a charity kitchen in Gaza, where the population has been experiencing acute food shortages for months. Photo: AFP
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 04:25 PM

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Wednesday that 20 people were killed when an aid truck overturned on a crowd of aid seekers in the central Gaza Strip.

“Twenty people were killed and dozens injured around midnight last night in a truck carrying aid overturned... while hundreds of civilians were waiting for aid,” the agency's spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP. 

The incident took place near the Nuseirat refugee camp, as the truck was driving on an unsafe road that Israel had previously bombed, Bassal added.

The Israeli military told AFP it was looking into the reports.

Hamas accused Israel of forcing truck drivers to take dangerous routes to reach aid distribution centres, and to “intentionally engineer... starvation and chaos.”

Israel “forces drivers to navigate routes overcrowded with starving civilians who have been waiting for weeks for the most basic necessities,” Hamas's media office said in a statement.

“This often results in desperate crowds swarming the trucks,” it added.

 

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisis
Read More

Israeli minister demands Gaza re-occupation

Assange joins pro-Palestinian protest on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Chaos, gangs, gunfire: Gaza aid fails to reach most needy

New peace plan increases pressure on Israel and US as momentum grows for Palestinian statehood

UAE begins pipeline project to ease Gaza water shortage

NGOs: Gaza airdrops smack of cynicism and are futile

Latest News

Dengue claims 3 more lives, 428 new cases recorded in 24hrs

BNP leaders and supporters gather for rally in Naya Paltan

As Trump lifts sanctions on Myanmar elites, is he eyeing the country’s rare earth reserves?

NCP welcomes July Declaration, flags concerns

NCP seeks explanation from 5 leaders over Cox’s Bazar trip

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x