Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UN: Gazans desperately need food, water - they're getting bombs

  • Aid supplies are ready but can't enter Gaza
  • UN rejects Israel’s proposed aid delivery conditions
  • Israel plans to shut existing aid distribution network
File image: Children sit on belongings in the back of a vehicle as Palestinians leave Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip following Israeli evacuation orders on March 19, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 06 May 2025, 06:01 PM

The UN on Tuesday accused Israel of trying to "weaponize" the flow of aid into Gaza, leaving the population desperate for food and water while delivering them "bombs" instead.

The United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA decried the worsening situation in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory after nearly nine weeks of a total Israeli blockade on Gaza. 

"The bottom line is that there's no aid to distribute anymore because the aid operation has been strangled... There's no more to give," OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva.

In Gaza, "there's a desperate need for food getting in; they're getting bombs," he said.

"They need water; they're getting bombs. They need health care; they're getting bombs."

He voiced outrage at Israel's recent verbal update to representatives of a grouping of around 15 UN agencies and 200 NGOs indicating plans to "shut down the existing aid distribution system" that the organizations run in Gaza.

"The Israelis have asked them to instead deliver supplies through Israeli hubs under conditions set by the Israeli military," Laerke said.

The UN had flatly rejected that proposal, he said, stressing that such a plan would "not live up to the core fundamental humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality and independent delivery of aid."

Aid, he insisted, must be given "based on needs and nothing else."

Weaponize

"It appears to be a deliberate attempt to weaponize the aid," he said, adding that the proposed system seemed "designed to further control and restrict supplies, which is the opposite of what is needed."

Instead, what was required to alleviate the suffering was for Israel to allow border crossings to reopen and for life-saving aid to go through, said Laerke.

"We have aid pre-positioned outside of Gaza, ready to go in," he added.

Colleagues on the ground were describing people "rummaging through garbage trying to find something edible," he said, slamming the "harsh, brutal, inhuman reality" in the territory.

He said that despite the towering challenges in Gaza since the war erupted 18 months ago, the UN and its partners have largely managed to deliver aid, provide healthcare, and roll out vaccination campaigns.

"The great frustration of all this is that it is possible, and it can be done," he said.

Laerke's comments came a day after Israel's military said expanded operations in Gaza would include displacing "most" of its residents, after the country's security cabinet approved a plan that an Israeli official said would entail "the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories."

Nearly all of Gaza's inhabitants have already been displaced, often multiple times, since the start of the war.

"Forced relocations of people: they're not helpful, obviously," Laerke said.

"You need to know where people are in order to be able to provide aid to them... it's another blow."

Topics:

GazaIsrael-Palestine crisis
Read More

Israeli minister: Gaza will be entirely destroyed

Dozens arrested at pro-Palestinian US campus protest

Israel says most Gazans to be displaced in expanded operation

Hamas says no point in further Gaza truce talks

As Israel blocks aid, ‘reality in Gaza is indescribable’

Israel cabinet approves plan including Gaza ‘conquest’

Latest News

Between India and Pakistan, families divided by Kashmir

Report: 628 killed, 1,207 injured in April accidents

Israeli minister: Gaza will be entirely destroyed

Renewable Energy Policy draft gets Advisory Council nod

UNSC urges India-Pakistan talks on Kashmir

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x