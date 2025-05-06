UN: Gazans desperately need food, water - they're getting bombs

The UN on Tuesday accused Israel of trying to "weaponize" the flow of aid into Gaza, leaving the population desperate for food and water while delivering them "bombs" instead.

The United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA decried the worsening situation in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory after nearly nine weeks of a total Israeli blockade on Gaza.

"The bottom line is that there's no aid to distribute anymore because the aid operation has been strangled... There's no more to give," OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva.

In Gaza, "there's a desperate need for food getting in; they're getting bombs," he said.

"They need water; they're getting bombs. They need health care; they're getting bombs."

He voiced outrage at Israel's recent verbal update to representatives of a grouping of around 15 UN agencies and 200 NGOs indicating plans to "shut down the existing aid distribution system" that the organizations run in Gaza.

"The Israelis have asked them to instead deliver supplies through Israeli hubs under conditions set by the Israeli military," Laerke said.

The UN had flatly rejected that proposal, he said, stressing that such a plan would "not live up to the core fundamental humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality and independent delivery of aid."

Aid, he insisted, must be given "based on needs and nothing else."

Weaponize

"It appears to be a deliberate attempt to weaponize the aid," he said, adding that the proposed system seemed "designed to further control and restrict supplies, which is the opposite of what is needed."

Instead, what was required to alleviate the suffering was for Israel to allow border crossings to reopen and for life-saving aid to go through, said Laerke.

"We have aid pre-positioned outside of Gaza, ready to go in," he added.

Colleagues on the ground were describing people "rummaging through garbage trying to find something edible," he said, slamming the "harsh, brutal, inhuman reality" in the territory.

He said that despite the towering challenges in Gaza since the war erupted 18 months ago, the UN and its partners have largely managed to deliver aid, provide healthcare, and roll out vaccination campaigns.

"The great frustration of all this is that it is possible, and it can be done," he said.

Laerke's comments came a day after Israel's military said expanded operations in Gaza would include displacing "most" of its residents, after the country's security cabinet approved a plan that an Israeli official said would entail "the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories."

Nearly all of Gaza's inhabitants have already been displaced, often multiple times, since the start of the war.

"Forced relocations of people: they're not helpful, obviously," Laerke said.

"You need to know where people are in order to be able to provide aid to them... it's another blow."