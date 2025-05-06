Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Houthis say four killed in latest Israeli strikes on Yemen

  • Houthis blame both Israel and United States for air raids
  • Attacks followed Houthi missile hitting Israel’s main international airport
File image: People inspect a heavily-damaged building used to store solar energy panels that was reportedly hit by a US air strike in Yemens northern province of Saada on April 6, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 06 May 2025, 04:00 PM

Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday said four people were killed and 39 wounded in Israeli air raids that followed a missile strike by the Iran-backed rebels on Israel's main airport.

The latest Israeli attacks on Houthi territory came as regional tensions soar anew over Israel's plan to expand operations in Gaza and displace much of its population.

"Three citizens were killed and 35 others wounded" at a cement factory in Bajil, while one person died and four were wounded at Hodeida port, the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV station said, quoting the health ministry.

The Houthis blamed both the United States and Israel for the attack, but while Israel confirmed it had carried out the strikes, an American official denied US involvement.

Monday's strikes came after a Houthi missile penetrated the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv for the first time, leaving a large crater.

The Houthis, who control swathes of Yemen, have launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, saying they act in solidarity with Palestinians.

Israel says it has targeted Yemen five times since July 2024, with Houthi authorities reporting a total of 29 people killed. Israel's army regularly intercepts missiles from Yemen.

The Israeli army said it hit Hodeida port because it was used for the transfer of Iranian weapons and equipment, while the cement factory was a "significant economic resource" for the rebels.

Earlier on Monday, Israel's security cabinet approved stepped-up military operations in Gaza, including the territory's "conquest."

The Houthis claimed responsibility for Sunday's "hypersonic ballistic missile" attack and threatened fresh missile strikes on Israel's airports.

 

Topics:

Air StrikesYemen Houthis
Read More

Houthis say US bombed Yemen after strike on Israel's main airport

From Yemen, Houthis strike Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

68 killed in US strikes on migrant centre in Yemen

Myanmar junta airstrikes kill 23 civilians

Yemen's Houthis say three killed in US strikes on Sanaa

Yemen rebels say US strikes on Hodeida killed 8

Latest News

Singer Beko unveils maiden 'solution card' campaign to ease Eid-ul-Azha preparations

Myanmar junta calls new ceasefire after earthquake

Yunus calls for ensuring maritime safety

Yunus greets engineers on 77th anniversary of IEB, Engineers Day

Adviser: Nine sections of Cyber Security Ordinance repealed

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x