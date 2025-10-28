Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

US kills 14 in strikes on alleged Pacific drug boats

  • US increased naval and air presence in the region recently
  • Venezuela condemned the strikes and accused Washington of fabrication publicly
File image: A US fighter jet taking off from the US Navys USS Harry S Truman aircrat carrier in the Red Sea, On March 15, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 08:38 PM

US forces killed 14 people in strikes that destroyed four alleged drug-smuggling boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Washington's anti-narcotics campaign to at least 57.

The United States began carrying out the strikes -- which experts say are illegal -- in early September, and has now destroyed at least 14 vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific.

“A total of 14 narco-terrorists were killed during the three strikes, with one survivor. All strikes were in international waters with no US forces harmed,” Hegseth said in a post on X about strikes carried out the day before.

“The four vessels were known by our intelligence apparatus, transiting along known narco-trafficking routes, and carrying narcotics,” he said.

The Pentagon chief's post included video of the strikes, the first of which targeted two stationary boats that appeared to be moored together, and the other two on vessels that were speeding across open water.

Hegseth said that US Southern Command “immediately” started searching for the sole survivor of the strikes, and that Mexican authorities “accepted the case and assumed responsibility for coordinating the rescue.”

He did not specify what happened to the survivor or if the person was found.

“We will track them, we will network them, and then, we will hunt and kill them,” Hegseth said of drug traffickers.

Washington has carried out a major buildup of military forces in Latin America that it says is aimed at countering drug trafficking, deploying seven US Navy warships as well as F-35 stealth warplanes, and ordering the USS Gerald R Ford carrier strike group to the region.

Regional tensions have flared as a result of the strikes and the military buildup, with Venezuela accusing the United States of plotting to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, who has accused Washington of “fabricating a war.”

 

Topics:

VenezuelaAir Strikes
Read More

Venezuela claims CIA false flag attack foiled, as US deploys bombers

Venezuela calls US exercises with Trinidad a provocation

Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops

The US standoff with Venezuela: what we know

Trump sending US carrier to Latin America as war fears rise

US announces attack on Colombia rebel group boat as Trump ends aid

Latest News

Sudan conflict deepens as paramilitary seizes Darfur, raising fears of national split

DMTCL: No safety risks in metro rail operations

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x