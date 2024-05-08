Netanyahu’s mines surround a serious opportunity for a truce

There is no doubt that Hamas' approval of the Egyptian-Qatari initiative favoured the achievement of a truce and exchange. Sending the Israeli delegation to Cairo and the rallying of mediators there today encourages the expectation of the maturation of the truce and exchange, without guaranteeing the end of the war, which requires intensive and long-term efforts to achieve.

Netanyahu, cornered and unable to escape the charge of working to disrupt even a temporary and limited ceasefire, will continue to lurk and fabricate pretexts to prolong the war, albeit at different paces. He is certain that its end would mean the end of his political career and the opening of thorny files related to his crimes, starting from corruption cases and his conspiracy to eliminate and shorten him in the October 7 earthquake.

The people of Gaza rejoiced, and the Palestinians were optimistic after Hamas’ decision to approve the Egyptian-Qatari initiative. Our people in Gaza demonstrated above the rubble, filled with optimism for a peaceful tomorrow awaiting them. However, this does not negate the need for continued caution against Netanyahu, who views Gaza, and not just Rafah, as the remaining guarantee for his stay in power, even until the end of his mandate.

The prospects for passing the deal are imminent, and Netanyahu’s duty to remain vigilant should be constant. It is often said that the ball is in the Israeli stadium, but it is more accurate to say it is also in the American stadium. Let's observe how these parties behave.

Hamas, with its consent, absolved itself from the charge of disruption, while Israel, with its reservation, placed itself under scrutiny. The mediators, including America, should take on the role of arbitrator and speak their decisive word.

Yousef Ramadan is the Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh