What is Donald Trump’s 21-point plan to end Gaza war?

Given his recent false claims to have ended seven wars already, Donald Trump’s latest promise to soon end the war in Gaza will be taken with a generous pinch of salt by most observers.

“We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!” the US president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

Trump was referring to his 21-point plan, details of which emerged over the weekend, ahead of his White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday — the pair’s fourth meeting this year. But what exactly does this plan entail?

What are the key points of Trump’s 21-point plan?

Crucially, it creates a pathway to a Palestinian state, something consistently and vehemently opposed by Israel, and a future road map for Gaza. The plan — seen by several media outlets — demands the release of the 20 living hostages remaining in Gaza and a number of those already deceased, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinians being held in Israel. This should happen within 48 hours of an agreement being struck.

“Once all the hostages have been released, Israel will release 250 prisoners serving life sentences plus 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans,” the Washington Post reported.

The plan also demands the removal of Hamas — recognized as a terrorist organization by the German government, the EU, the US and some Arab states — from power and a commitment from it to disarm, reform of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and a promise from Israel not to launch further attacks on Qatar, which has attempted to act as a mediating force in the conflict.

Other points include: Gaza receiving an economic plan for growth, a security guarantee for Gaza enforced by the US and regional powers, and the chance for people who have left the area to return, while no one currently in Gaza will be forced to leave. Under the plan, Gaza would initially be run by a transitional government with former Hamas members either to stay and commit to the new plan or be allowed safe passage to other, seemingly unnamed, countries.

In addition, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) must halt all operations immediately upon an agreement and hand over any captured territories. Israel must also promise not to occupy or annex Gaza. A Commission of Inquiry under the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) found earlier this month that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians.

There are also planned guarantees about aid from international agencies being able to reach Gaza unimpeded by either side, though there is no mention of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is backed by Israel and the US.

How did the 21-point plan come about?

US envoy Steve Witkoff said on September 23 that Trump had floated the plan in a meeting on that day with leaders from Arab and Muslim countries (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan) at the United Nations. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was not allowed to attend the UN General Assembly, where the sideline meeting took place, after the US government denied him a visa.

Those nations involved in the meeting said they “reiterated their commitment to cooperate with President Trump, and stressed the importance of his leadership to end the war” in a joint statement.

The plan was reportedly aided by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, run by the former UK prime minister. Some reports suggest that Blair — who is far from universally popular in the Middle East because of his support for the 2003 US invasion of Iraq — will serve as head of the Gaza International Transitional Authority under the plan. GITA could be in control for several years until the Palestinian Authority is evaluated as having met the necessary conditions.

The plan comes in the wake of a growing number of Western nations, such as the United Kingdom, France and Canada, recognizing the Palestinian state. Netanyahu has labeled this a “disgraceful decision.”

What have Israel and Hamas said about the 21-point plan so far?

While Trump has been typically bullish about his plan, Netanyahu has been more circumspect, though not dismissive. “We’re working on it,” he told Fox News on Sunday. “It’s not been finalized yet, but we’re working with President Trump’s team, actually, as we speak.”

An unnamed Hamas official told the news agency Reuters on Friday that Hamas had not been presented with the plan. The organization then released a statement on Sunday: “Hamas is ready to positively and responsibly consider any proposal that arrives from the mediators, provided that such a proposal protects the national rights of the Palestinians.”

In a further suggestion of the difficulties Netanyahu will face, even if he does support the plan, Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, outlined a series of “red lines” on X on Monday. He wrote that Israel’s security relied on “actions, our hold on the land, and uncompromising enforcement that depends solely on the (Israeli military) and our defence establishment.” He also rejected any involvement from the PA, which governed Gaza until Hamas seized power in 2007.